RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 315.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in RB Global by 203.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RB Global by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,831,000 after purchasing an additional 838,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,966. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

