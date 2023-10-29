Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 751,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,666. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

