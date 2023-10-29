Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.81

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.81 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.33). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.33), with a volume of 330,342 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGL

Regional REIT Price Performance

Regional REIT Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. The stock has a market cap of £140.80 million, a PE ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis acquired 178,248 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.44 ($61,141.05). 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Featured Articles

