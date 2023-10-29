Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $248.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $191.45 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.