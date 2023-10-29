Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in October

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 1.9 %

RNECY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

