Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
