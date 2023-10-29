REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,295,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 196.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 180.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.90.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

