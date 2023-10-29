Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

