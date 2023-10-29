Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rio2 Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOFF opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.
Rio2 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.