Riverstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HD stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.65.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
