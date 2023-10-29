Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Stock Price Up 36.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) was up 36.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 36.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,773,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

