Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Trading Down 79.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.