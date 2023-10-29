Rosenblatt Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $174.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.91.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

