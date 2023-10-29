Rosenblatt Securities Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $200.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.33.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $107.18 and a one year high of $211.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 76.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $17,297,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.8% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.