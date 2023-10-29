Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in October

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Rotork Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 365 ($4.47) in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.33.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

