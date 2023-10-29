Royal Bank of Canada Cuts RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $148.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. RLI has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

