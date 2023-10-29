Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $70.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

