Royal Bank of Canada Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $133.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,941,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $3,270,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.