RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Melius downgraded RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

