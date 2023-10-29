Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 3.0 %

ROMJF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Rubicon Organics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

