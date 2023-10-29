Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.2 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSMF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

