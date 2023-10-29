RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 33,754 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,933,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.