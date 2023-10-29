RWC Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 257,968 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 257,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,030,000. American Tower accounts for about 2.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of American Tower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.99. 2,829,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

