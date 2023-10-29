RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649,232 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $25.17. 64,709,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,468,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

