RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $87.47. 4,321,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

