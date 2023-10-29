RWC Asset Management LLP Has $24.06 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,018 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for about 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 216.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 3,713,279 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Infosys by 189.0% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,156,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after buying an additional 2,718,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Infosys by 53.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,195,000 after buying an additional 2,208,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,220. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

