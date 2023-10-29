RWC Asset Management LLP Has $27.40 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,654,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

