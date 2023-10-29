RWC Asset Management LLP Has $41.37 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,999. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

