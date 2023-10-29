RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,717,874 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,435,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 221,805 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vale by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 370,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,391,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vale by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 51,344,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,418,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

