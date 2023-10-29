RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759,395 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 2,099,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.