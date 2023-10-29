RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 2,120,217 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120,217 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises about 2.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Gold Fields worth $40,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 4,111,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,212. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

