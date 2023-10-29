RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 2,672 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

