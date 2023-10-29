RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 298,540 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,540 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 665.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 417,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 311,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,652. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

