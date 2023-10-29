RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 353,254 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 353,254 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $50.39. 18,382,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,888,621. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

