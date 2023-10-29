RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 808,384 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 808,384 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,949. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

