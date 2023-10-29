RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,904 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 1,447,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,422. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

