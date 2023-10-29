RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 408,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,213. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Qifu Technology Announces Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QFIN

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.