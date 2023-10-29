Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in October

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $155.31 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $108.61 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

