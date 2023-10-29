Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

