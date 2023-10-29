Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 978,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SFRGF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

