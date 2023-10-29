Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 406,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 53,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

