Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 4,138 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

