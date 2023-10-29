Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 451 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

