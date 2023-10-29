Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.64. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

