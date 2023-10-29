Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,406 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.20 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

