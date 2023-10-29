Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.16.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

