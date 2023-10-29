Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,627 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 73.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 150.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

