Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.