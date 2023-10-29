Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

