Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlanticus worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATLC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 231.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 43.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 82.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,202. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.